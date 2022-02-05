Mumbai: Without a doubt – Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly – have been two of the finest batters India has ever produced. The two of them started their international careers roughly during the same period and went on to become greats. Years after they have ended their illustrious careers, it is learned that there was a time when the two were not on the same page. Former India team manager Ratnakar Shetty has in his book ‘Board: Test.Trial.Triumph’ narrates the episode.

This happened when the squad for the inaugural T20 World Cup was being picked. Apparently, Rahul had informed then-chairman Dilip Vengsarkar that the three senior players (Sachin, Sourav and Rahul) have decided not to participate in the T20 WC as they felt it was a ‘young man’s game’.

In the following days, a 30-member squad was picked for the marquee event and the three seniors were left out.

In his book, Ratnakar mentions that later Sourav had called up Dilip and told him that he was available for selection. Sourav told Dilip that the information that was given to him was incorrect.