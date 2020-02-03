Controversial Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has landed in hot water after reportedly misbehaving with staff during a fitness test. At Pakistan’s National Cricket Academy, Umar has been alleged to have exposed himself after falling short of a fitness standard test.

During the skin-fold test, the wicketkeeper-batsman exposed himself and reportedly asked a trainer, “Where is the fat?”

The matter has been reported to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and he now faces the prospect of being banned from the next domestic season.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Umar isn’t the only cricketer to have invited trouble during the fitness test. His elder brother Karman, who skipped two fitness tests, failed in nearly all departments when he finally took one.

On the other hand, top-order batsman Salman Butt is alleged to have left the test when his request to reschedule it was rejected.

Kamran, though, has dismissed the controversy as a simple ‘misunderstanding’ between his younger brother and the NCA trainer.

Explaining why he skipped the previous two tests on January 11 and 20, Karman said, “I had informed the management each time I didn’t come. I had reasons and I came on January 28 for the test. As far result is concerned, you will see an improvement in the next test after the PSL.”

This latest fitness fiasco is the latest in the long list of issues the Akmal brothers have been involved in the recent years. Umar, in fact, was sent home a day before the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, after failing fitness test.

Both the Akmal brothers were once considered to be a bright prospect in Pakistan cricket circles before falling off the radar due to a combination of drop in form and fitness troubles.