New Delhi: With Ravi Shastri set to end his tenure as the coach of the Indian cricket team after the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in UAE and Oman, BCCI is mulling over options for the post-Shastri era. Any candidate interested to apply for the position of head coach after Shastri’s exit has to go through the usual process of filing for the application and appearing for the interview.

Here at india.com, we have shortlisted a few overseas candidates who can replace Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the Indian cricket team:

Tom Moody: Former Australia all-rounder is said to be interested to apply for the position for the fourth time, according to a report by Foxsports.com.au. “It’s understood the former World Cup-winner and well-travelled coach is eyeing the Indian coaching job, which is set to be vacated by (Ravi) Shastri following the impending T20 World Cup,” the report said.

“It’s believed the Sunrisers’ owners are influential figures in the BCCI, which could explain the decision to leave David Warner out for their past half-a-dozen matches and turn to youth.” the report further added.

Lance Klusener: The former South African all-rounder and the coach of the Afghanistan cricket team, Lance Klusener expressed his desire to be the next coach of the India cricket team if given an opportunity. While speaking exclusively to CricketCountry, Klusener said, “Who wouldn’t like to put in his hat for the best cricket team in the world? That would be obviously something huge and we’ve had South Africans that’s been extremely successful with the Indian team, likes of Gary Kirsten and his partner Paddy Upton.”

Mike Hesson: Regarded as one of the best coaches to have served New Zealand cricket, Hesson is well respected all around the world and was instrumental in making the Black Caps one of the best cricket teams in the world. Hesson is the Director of Operations at Royal Challengers Bangalore.