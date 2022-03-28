<strong> IPL 2022, GT vs LSG:</strong> <strong>Lucknow Super Giants' new recruit Ayush Badoni</strong> made everyone sit up and take note of his brilliant knock against <strong>Gujarat Titans</strong>. Badoni came to the crease when his team was in all kinds of trouble, having lost their top-order with not much on the board. With captain <strong>KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Manish Pandey</strong> - all back in the hut, Lucknow needed a partnership. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Badoni (54 off 41)</strong> got off to a slow start but went after <strong>Hardik Pandya</strong> in his last over that changed the momentum of the innings. The 22-year-old hit a six, followed by a couple of boundaries as Lucknow added <strong>19 runs</strong> off the Pandya over. <p></p><h3><strong>A look at Ayush Badoni's career, facts &amp; stats</strong></h3> <p></p><ul> <p></p> <li> <p></p><h4>Ayush Badoni is 22 years old and plays for Delhi in domestic cricket</h4> <p></p></li> <p></p> <li> <p></p><h4>Ayush Badoni is primarily a batter but can bowl occasional off-break when required</h4> <p></p></li> <p></p> <li> <p></p><h4>Ayush Badoni was sold for 20 lakhs (base price) to Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Mega Auctions 2022</h4> <p></p></li> <p></p> <li> <p></p><h4>Ayush Badoni has played five matches so far in domestic cricket but has only got one opportunity to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy where scored 8 runs.</h4> <p></p></li> <p></p> <li> <p></p><h4>The last match he played was against Puducherry in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year.</h4> <p></p></li> <p></p> <li> <p></p><h4>Has played India U-19 before making his domestic debut for Delhi.</h4> <p></p></li> <p></p></ul> <p></p>"I wasn't looking at the score, I was just batting and wasn't thinking of my fifty. I just wanted to play my natural game. I realized I got a fifty only after I got there. I couldn't sleep last night, I was very nervous. After I hit the first boundary, I got confidence. The ball was cutting initially and after six overs it does get flat. I think we have got a good total on the board," said <strong>Badoni while talking about his innings with Harsha Bhogle</strong> during the innings break.