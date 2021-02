Who is Kaviya Maran? The Mystery Girl in The SRH Table During IPL Auction | SEE PICS

So, who is the mystery girl in the SRH camp who is grabbing eyeballs? She is Kaviya Maran – the CEO of SRH. So now you know who she was! During the auction, the camera panned towards the SRH table on a number of occasions and what got fans talking on social media was the identity of the woman – who was a mystery till now.

This is not the first time Kaviya has made an appearance for her franchise at the auction. She is also a regular at venues where SRH plays.

During the auction, Kaviya took to Twitter and gave fans update. Kaviya tweeted saying that SRH was happy with the way the auction panned out. Kaviya’s tweet: “We are very happy with how things have gone so far!”

The SRH side made a few smart moves at the auction by getting India veteran Kedar Jadhav for Rs 2 Cr and Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman for his Rs 1.5 cr base price.

Here are all the details you need to know about what happened with SRH at the auction.

How much SRH spent at the auction?

SRH came into the auction with just three available slots with just one for an overseas player.

Here’s how they spent their cash

Salary Cap: Rs 10.75 crore

SRH Money Spent: They spent Rs 3.8 Crore

SRH Players Bought: Jagadeesha Suchith (Rs 30 lakh), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Rs 1.5 crore), Kedar Jadhav (Rs 2 crore)

SRH Players Retained: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad

Updated Full Squad: Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kedar Jadhav, David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson