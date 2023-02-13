Who is Mallika Sagar? The lady Who's Going To Be The Auctioneer Of Women's Premier League
In 2021, Mallika was the auctioneer for the Pro Kabaddi League.
New Delhi: The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League will take place in India next month. And before that, the player auction will take in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. Mumbai-based Mallika Sagar is doing the auctioneer duties. Here's all you need to know about her: The first ever WPL auction is taking place in Mumbai on February 13. Apart from the players, the highlight of the ongoing auction is the auctioneer. It is the first time that a woman is doing the auctioneer duties in a cricket league. Mallika Sagar is the auctioneer for the Women's Premier League. Mallika is a specialist in modern and contemporary Indian art. Mallika is an auctioneer at Pundole's in Mumbai. After completing her major in art history from Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia, she began her career at Christie's in 2001, becoming its first woman auctioneer of Indian origin. Though the WPL is her first stint with cricket, Mallika is no stranger to sports auctions. In 2021, Mallika was the auctioneer for the Pro Kabaddi League. With a minimum squad spending of Rs 9 crores. The BCCI has also required that each side have a minimum of 15 players. Each franchise has a budget of Rs 12 crore, where only 6 international players permitted to be acquired. The Women Premiere League Auction will include 409 players in total, including 246 being Indian players ( 163 international). The upcoming auction will attract a lot of attention for the several players and there are high chances that players like India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, jemimah rodrigues will be a big buy.
