Who is Prabath Jayasuriya? Sri Lanka’s New National Hero

Galle: Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya registered the best figures by a Sri Lankan cricketer on his Test debut with a 12-wicket haul against Australia in the second Test match in Galle. His performance helped Sri Lanka to get a historic win against Australia by an innings and 39 runs to level the two-match series during the toughest time in the history of their country as they are currently going through an economic crisis. Apart from the experienced spinner, Dinesh Chandimal also played a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s victory as he hit a double century in the first innings to take the home side’s total to 554 which was enough for his team to put Australia down.

Prabath Jayasuriya’s rise to the Sri Lankan team hasn’t been an easy ride. He made his ODI debut in 2018 in the South Africa series and then got dropped from the team. The 30-year-old spinner had to wait for almost three years to get into the Sri Lankan team again and this time, he got the opportunity in the Test side.

He didn’t waste the opportunity and created an incredible record to take his team to victory as the cricket fans were left in awe of his brilliance with the ball. Prabath Jayasuriya’s addition to the squad was on grounds of the fresh COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lankan team on the eve of the second Test match.

Sri Lanka needed a bankable campaigner who can run down the Aussie order, given the visitors boast a few candidates who feast on spinners. The hosts found a gem in Prabath Jayasuriya who rose to the occasion in the decider. Playing for Colombo Cricket Club, the spinner made his first-class debut in 2012. So far, he has claimed 234 wickets in 62 FC matches, averaging 25.61.

Prabath Jayasuriya has the necessary experience and will look to continue his top form in international cricket.