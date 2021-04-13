The nation wants to know! Social media is in war mode over who will sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan – who recently tied the knot with star Mumbai Indians cricketer Jasprit Bumrah – support when MI lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Cricket is truly a religion in the country!

The two recently got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Goa. The cricketer and the anchor took time off their profession and successfully managed to keep things discreet during the times of the pandemic.

Both Mumbai and Kolkata have passionate fans. While KKR lovers feel Sanjana – who has been a part of the KKR outfit as an anchor – would support the purple and gold brigade. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians’ fans feel Sanjana would root for them as Bumrah would be starring for MI.

Here is what Sanjana said ahead of the game.

Here’s hoping this new beginning brings with it hope, joy, well-being and peace for everyone. Happy Gudi Padwa! Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) April 13, 2021

Here is how fans reacted:

@SanjanaGanesan is going to support Mumbai knight riders today I guess 😛🤣 Jetha lal knew it years ago!! legend Abhay jain 🇮🇳 (@Ajsjain) April 13, 2021

#KKRvMI Sanjana Ganesan and Sara Tendulkar trying to figure out which team to support today : pic.twitter.com/FJ8kEAP0JN 📿 ,,IPL, 🚩 (@RnSRKsRiderr07) April 13, 2021

Earlier, the MI pace spearhead pulled out of the fourth and final Test against England and that started speculations. Soon, more reports emerged that the duo would be marrying in Goa. The wedding ceremony was only attended by close friends and guests. No Indian cricketer could attend the wedding as they were in a bubble.