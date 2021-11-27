Kanpur: Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is back in the news again for all the reasons. A video has surfaced online from the first session of the third day of the ongoing test match between India vs New Zealand. Ashwin is seen arguing with the umpire Nitin Menon. As per the reports,

Menon asked Ashwin not to block his vision in his follow-through.

Ashwin was clearly not pleased with the preposition given by Umpire Menon as he kept arguing with him throughout his over. The incident happened in the 77th over of the match. After bowling the delivery, Ashwin crossed the pitch in his follow-through. Menon immediately asked him not to do that again and warned him. Ashwin was also adamant on the objection of the umpire because according to him everything happened according to the rules. The conversation of both was also recorded in the stump mic. Ashwin was found saying, ‘Whatever I am doing, I am doing it within the rules. I have also spoken to the match referee about this.”

'Nitin Menon : "You are obstructing my vision" Rahane: "He's not running on to the danger area." Nitin Menon : "I can't make the LBW calls." Ashwin: "You are anyways not making any"

Even the head coach Rahul Dravid was not pleased with Menon’s decision as he went up to the match referee Javagal Srinath to express his displeasure.

Cricket fans around the world are well aware of how passionate Ashwin is while playing cricket. His decision to run-out (Mankad) Jos Buttler at the non striker’s end in an IPL match can be against the spirit of the game for some cricketers but for Ashwin, it is playing within the rules of the game. He never shies away from confrontation while playing the game.