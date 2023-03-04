Why Hardik Pandya Isn't In Indian Test team: Ian Chappell Questions Star Allrounder's Absence From Red Ball Cricket

Former Australian cricketer Ian Chappel has questioned India's star allrounder Hardik Pandya's absence in the longest format of the game. The remark came after India's loss in the third test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Australia's two key players, Pat Cummins, and David Warner returned to their nation prior to the Indore Test. However, Cameron Green joined the playing 11 and provided the visitors support with both bat and ball options alongside the star pacer Mitchell Starc. Chappell opened up on the matter and stated that he does not understand why Pandya is not a member of the Indian Test team. Since 2018, the all-rounder has not been in the Test setup.

"I don't understand why Hardik Pandya isn't in the Indian team. People keep telling me he can't bowl this much. But again, are you listening to the medical people or having a chat with the cricket people? If Pandya wants to play, he should be in the Indian side. He's a good batsman, he bowls decently, he is a damn good fielder," Chappell told ESPNCricinfo.

"To find the right balance, Australia needed Cameron Green in there. And India needs Hardik Pandya," he added.

During a press conference, Pandya was asked if he was considering returning to the red ball format of the game. At the time, the all-rounder sent a cryptic message stating that he wanted to start as a regular in the limited-overs format.

"Let me first fully be on Blues (ODIs and T20Is) and then I will see about the whites (Tests)," said Pandya.