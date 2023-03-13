Why Not? He Is Good Enough: Brett Lee Backs Umran Malik's Involvement In Indian Test Team

Australian legend Brett Lee has named an Indian young pacer that can provide Indian bowling perfect support in the upcoming World Test Championship final.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is facing Steve Smith's Australia in the fourth and final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The hosts took a huge blow prior to the beginning of the test series as their marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to a back injury. However, Australian legend Brett Lee has named an Indian young pacer that can provide Indian bowling perfect support in the upcoming World Test Championship final.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Brett Lee backed India's Jammu Express Umran Malik to make a Test debut for Team India real soon. He said "Why not? He is good enough in my opinion. He is a superstar in the making. He has got good pace, got nice action, and runs in well with a beautiful approach. So yes he can be injected."

The Aussie legend also had some advice for India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He complimented Bumrah and said he undoubtedly leave a big hole in Team India with his absence and adviced him to make some technical changes in his bowling style to avoid injuries and better recovery.

"I wouldn't say it makes it weak. I would definitely say that it leaves a hole in there. And I mean this as a compliment because he is that good. Bumrah has got a wonderful record. Unfortunately for him, he has had that worrying back issue for quite some time now. The only advice I would say is that with his run-up being so short, he has to find that pace and power out of his action where I think, maybe now in due course, he might extend his run-up to allow that pressure to be taken off his back," he said.