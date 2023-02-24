Peshawar Zalmi Babar Azam was enraged after his team's six-wicket defeat against Islamabad United on Thursday, February 23, in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. Even though the right-hander had 75 runs scored off 58 balls at a strike rate of 129.31 including seven fours and a six. He couldn't lead his side to victory.

Babar's strike rate was brought up in the press conference that followed the match. He strongly retaliated by asking the journalist if he ought to play at a strike rate of 300. He said "Why not strike rate of 300?"

Zalmi experienced a middle-order collapse after Azam and Mohammad Haris (40 off 21) shared a 76-run partnership for the first wicket . They could only manage to score 156/8 in their 20 overs.

Hasan Ali took three wickets for United, while Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees, Faheem Ashraf, and Mubasir Khan each took one wicket.

In response, Rassie van der Dussen contributed 42 runs off 29 balls, and United opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz led the run chase with 62 runs off 31 balls. In addition, Asif Ali made a cameo, scoring 29 runs in 13 balls as United won by six wickets with 5.1 overs remaining.

"We had a good start and executed our plans till then, but we lost back-to-back wickets. Hasan Ali bowled well and we lost the momentum. We tried to get it back, but it was too late and we didn't get any partnerships. This was a 180-200 wicket. We are starting well but are not finishing strongly and that is an area we need to work on," Azam said in the post-match show.

"But there are positives, especially with the way Haris is batting in the powerplay. I started well but didn't finish the way I would have liked. It would have been different if there was a proper batter to support me at the other end," he added.