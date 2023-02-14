Why, Why God?: Waqar Younis' Hilarious Reaction As Shahnawaz Dahani Misses Easy Run Out During PSL Opening Match
Pakistan Super League's eighth edition got off to a thrilling start as the defending champions Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans in a final ball thriller by 1 run.
New Delhi: Pakistan Super League's eighth edition got off to a thrilling start as the defending champions Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans in a final ball thriller by 1 run. The match had fans on their feet throughout the time and it seemed that Multan Sultans were gonna ruin the party for Shaheen Afridi's Qalandars. Lahore Qalandars batting first put 175 runs on the board with the help of Fakhar Zaman's 66. Multan Sultans almost chased it as their skipper Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, and SA power hitter David Miller played some great knocks. However, the duo of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf spoiled their party and took the match away from them. The match was filled with thrilling moments from start to end but an over from Shahnawaz Dahani produced one of the most hilarious moments of the match.
During his over, there was an easy chance for Dahani to dismiss Sikandar Raza but he missed the chance. Everyone on the field was shocked as both batters were almost on the same end and he could have easily run to the stumps and taken the bails off but he threw it. Even the on-air commentators were left stunned and in utter disbelief at the incident. Waqar Younis one of the commentators said "They are both at one end. He could have just run. WHY? WHY? God," while the other one said, "Oh it's bad, it's really bad," followed by a burst of laughter caught on the mic. Raza then smashed a six and four on Dahani's delivery.
Dahani misses an easy run out. #HBLPSL8 #HBLPSL#PSL8 #PSL2023 pic.twitter.com/ExMgs2yIVBDrink Cricket ? (@Abdullah__Neaz) February 13, 2023
Also Read
- Why, Why God?: Waqar Younis' Hilarious Reaction As Shahnawaz Dahani Misses Easy Run Out During PSL Opening Match
- Pakistan Super League : KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 2, At National Stadium, Karachi
- Karachi Kings Skipper Imad Wasim Takes A Dig At Babar Azam, Says 'We've More Match Winners Than Those Who Play For Personal Goals'
- PSL 2023: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
- Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed Smashes Six Sixes In Wahab Riaz's Over During PSL Exhibition Match
Also Read More News ›
- Why, Why God?: Waqar Younis' Hilarious Reaction As Shahnawaz Dahani Misses Easy Run Out During PSL Opening Match
- Pakistan Super League : KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 2, At National Stadium, Karachi
- Karachi Kings Skipper Imad Wasim Takes A Dig At Babar Azam, Says 'We've More Match Winners Than Those Who Play For Personal Goals'
- PSL 2023: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
- Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed Smashes Six Sixes In Wahab Riaz's Over During PSL Exhibition Match
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Feb 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 11 Feb 2023
India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
04 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 08 Feb 2023
Zimbabwe drew with West Indies
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
01 Feb 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
England beat South Africa by 59 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS