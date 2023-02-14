Why, Why God?: Waqar Younis' Hilarious Reaction As Shahnawaz Dahani Misses Easy Run Out During PSL Opening Match

Pakistan Super League's eighth edition got off to a thrilling start as the defending champions Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans in a final ball thriller by 1 run. The match had fans on their feet throughout the time and it seemed that Multan Sultans were gonna ruin the party for Shaheen Afridi's Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars batting first put 175 runs on the board with the help of Fakhar Zaman's 66. Multan Sultans almost chased it as their skipper Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, and SA power hitter David Miller played some great knocks.

However, the duo of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf spoiled their party and took the match away from them. The match was filled with thrilling moments from start to end but an over from Shahnawaz Dahani produced one of the most hilarious moments of the match.

During his over, there was an easy chance for Dahani to dismiss Sikandar Raza but he missed the chance. Everyone on the field was shocked as both batters were almost on the same end and he could have easily run to the stumps and taken the bails off but he threw it.

Even the on-air commentators were left stunned and in utter disbelief at the incident. Waqar Younis one of the commentators said "They are both at one end. He could have just run. WHY? WHY? God," while the other one said, "Oh it's bad, it's really bad," followed by a burst of laughter caught on the mic. Raza then smashed a six and four on Dahani's delivery.