Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 Prediction, ICC Under19 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 5th Place Semi-final 1 WI-U19 vs SA-U19: The 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is an international limited-overs cricket tournament currently being held in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020. It is the thirteenth edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, and the second to be held in South Africa. Sixteen teams are taking part in the tournament, split into four groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super League, with the bottom two teams in each group progressing to the Plate League. India are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

My Dream11 Team

Kevlon Anderson, Kimani Melius, Jonathan Bird, Leonardo Jullian (WK), Luke Beaufort, Bryce Parsons (VC), Nyeem Young (C), Tiaan van Vuuren, Jayden Searles, Ashmead Nedd, Achille Cloete

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable Playing XIs

West Indies U19: Kimani Melius (C), Leonardo Julian (WK), Kevlon Anderson, Kirk McKenzie/Daniel Beckford, Antonio Morris, Matthew Forde, Nyeem Young, Matthew Patrick, Joshua James, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales

South Africa U19: Jonathan Bird, Khanya Kotani [WK], Bryce Parsons (C), Luke Beaufort, Tyrese Karelse, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane, Gerald Coetzee, Achille Cloete, Modi Khumalo.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Kevlon Anderson, Nyeem Young

Vice-captain Options: Bryce Parsons, Luke Beaufort

Squads

South Africa U19: Jonathan Bird, Khanya Cotani(w), Bryce Parsons(c), Luke Beaufort, Tyrese Karelse, Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren, Gerald Coetzee, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo, Andrew Louw, Manje Levert, Merrick Brett, Odirile Modimokoane

West Indies U19: Kimani Melius(c), Leonardo Julien(w), Kelvon Anderson, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Nyeem Young, Matthew Patrick, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Daniel Beckford, Mbeki Joseph, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Ramon Simmonds

Check Dream11 Prediction/ STA Dream11 Team/ SIX Dream11 Team/ West Indies U19 Dream11 Team/ South Africa U19 Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more