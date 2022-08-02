WI VS IND Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs India: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T20I, At Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>WI VS IND Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs India</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>West Indies will clash with India in the 3rd fixture of T20I series at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Tuesday at 9:30 pm IST. Currently, the series is on tie with 1-1. The men in blue shown their attacking in the first match by defeating the Windies with 68 runs after giving them a target of 190 for the loss of 6 wickets. <p></p> <p></p>The Caribbeans made a comeback in second match by knocking all the wickets of India for 138 runs in 19.4 overs. They achieved the target in just 19.2 runs registered a thumping victory. <p></p> <p></p><strong>WI VS IND Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs India : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T20I, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team West Indies vs India Dream11 Team Prediction WI VS IND 2022: Best players list of WI VS IND, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between West Indies &amp; India will take place at 09:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 09:30 PM IST and 12:00 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>WI VS IND My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Brandon King, Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>WI VS IND Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>West Indies:</strong> Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India:</strong> Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.