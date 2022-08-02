WI VS IND Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs India: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T20I, At Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

WI VS IND Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs India

West Indies will clash with India in the 3rd fixture of T20I series at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Tuesday at 9:30 pm IST. Currently, the series is on tie with 1-1. The men in blue shown their attacking in the first match by defeating the Windies with 68 runs after giving them a target of 190 for the loss of 6 wickets.

The Caribbeans made a comeback in second match by knocking all the wickets of India for 138 runs in 19.4 overs. They achieved the target in just 19.2 runs registered a thumping victory.

TOSS: The match toss between West Indies & India will take place at 09:00 PM IST

Start Time: 09:30 PM IST and 12:00 PM Local Time

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

WI VS IND My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Brandon King, Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy.

WI VS IND Probable XI

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.