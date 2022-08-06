WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs India: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 4th T20I, At Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs India

India and West Indies will play in the 4th fixture of the T20I series at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday. The host lost the first match by 68 runs as Indian bowlers knocked out all their wickets at 122. In the second match, the Windies achieved the target of 138 set by Indian team in 19.2 overs. In the last game, the men in blue got a victory while chasing the target of 165 runs set by carriebeans.

TOSS: The match toss between West Indies & India will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Start Time: 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM Local Time

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

WI vs IND My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Obed McCoy, Arshdeep Singh

WI vs IND Probable XI

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.