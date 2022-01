WI vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies vs Ireland 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Cap

WI vs IRE Dream11 Team Predictions West Indies vs Ireland ODI

West Indies vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs Ireland 2nd ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s WI vs IRE at Sabina Park, Jamaica: Here is the West Indies vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs IRE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, WI vs IRE Probable XIs, West Indies vs Ireland ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies vs Ireland ODI.

TOSS: South Africa vs India 2nd ODI toss between West Indies vs Ireland will take place at 7:30 PM IST – January 13.

Time: 8.00 PM IST.

Venue: Sabina Park, Jamaica

SA vs IND My Dream11 Team

Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Mark Adair, Roston Chase, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Akeal Hosein, Nicholas Pooran

Captain: William Porterfield Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran

SA vs IND Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Ireland: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Neil Rock

SA vs IND Squads

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), William Porterfield, Andy McBrine, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock(w), George Dockrell,

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie, Devon Thomas, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder,