The first T20I between West Indies and Sri Lanka turned out to be a exciting ride for all cricket lovers as players from both teams showcased their skills from both bat and ball. West Indies managed to register a 4-wicket win to start the series on a higher note.

In the exciting clash, Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya claimed his maiden hat-trick in T20I cricket and later went for a six-sixes in an over in his next over.

It was the fourth over West Indies’ chase when Dhanajaya spun his web to dismiss Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran off successive deliveries. Lewis edged the ball to Gunathilaka, while Gayle got plumbed in front of the wicket. While, Pooran’s turned out to be a soft dismissal.

Hat-trick at Coolidge Cricket Ground! 🎩 Incredible bowling from Akila Dananjaya takes out Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, and Nicholas Pooran in three balls 👏#WIvSL | https://t.co/9dDhj3c1JC pic.twitter.com/3kfDyi3s4D ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2021

Windies captain Kieron Pollard also became the second player in international cricket to hit six sixes in an over in the T20I format

It was the 6th over of the game when Windies were chasing the target of 132 and were already 4 down but Pollard joined the party and changed the dynamics of the game in just 1 over.

Pollard became the third batsman in international cricket to achieve the massive feat. It was South Africa Herschelle Gibbs who was the first one to do so in ODI match against the Netherlands in 2007. In the same year, Yuvraj slammed Stuart Broad for 6-sixes in an over in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Absolute scenes 🤯@KieronPollard55 becomes the first @windiescricket player to hit six straight sixes in a T20I!#WIvSL pic.twitter.com/nrtmJHGcip ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the 6-sixes over helped West Indies to post 98 runs in the powerplay which is also a record. Pollard was named Man of the Match for his exploits with the bat.

It was not a good day with the bat for the Sri Lanka batsmen as they only managed to score 131/9 in 20 overs on a track that was not that difficult to bat on.

The second match of the series will be played on March 5.