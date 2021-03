WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2021: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s 2nd ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium March 12

WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2021: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For T

WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI

West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Dream11 Team Prediction – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s WI vs SL at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka will aim to bounce back after suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the series opener on Wednesday. Batting first, SL were all out for 232 despite a century stand between openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Dimuth Karunaratne. Each scored a half-century before departing. For WI, Jason Holder and Jason Mohammed picked up a couple of wickets each. West Indies sauntered to the target in 47 overs with opener Shai Hope making 110 while Evin Lewis hitting 65. Dushmantha Chameera was the only bowler to take wickets for his team, finishing with 2/50.

Check West Indies vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI. Also check West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 ODI – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WI vs SL, West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 ODI, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips West Indies vs Sri Lanka ODI, Online Cricket Tips WI vs SL ODI, Online Cricket Tips West Indies vs Sri Lanka West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 ODI, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 ODI.

TOSS: The toss between West Indies and Sri Lanka for the 2nd ODI will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

WI vs SL My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne (vice-captain), Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Chandimal, Evin Lewis, Kierol Pollard, Jason Holder, Wanindu Hasaranga, Romario Shepherd, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera

WI vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Angelo Mathews, Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

WI vs SL Full Squads

West Indies: Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Akeal Hosein

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WI Dream11 Team/ SL Dream11 Team/ West Indies Dream11 Player List/ Sri Lanka Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.