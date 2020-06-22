WICC vs ZUCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Winterthur CC vs Zurich Crickets CC, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s WICC vs ZUCC at Grundenmoos: After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Winterthur CC and Zurich Crickets CC will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Grundenmoos

WICC vs ZUCC My Dream11 Team

Gokul Das (captain), Deesh Banneheka (vice-captain), Nicholas Henderson, Baljit Singh, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Bilal Salim, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Eden Wardle, Rajveer Singh Tiwana

WICC vs ZUCC Squads

Winterthur CC: Sufyan Cheema, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Pio De Silva, Anoop Singh, Deesh Banneheka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Rajveer Singh Tiwana, Imran Sirajudeen, Shaktheeswar Sivakaran, Mohamed Aqular, Kasun Munasinghe, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumathullah, Saqib Ali, Prafull Shikare, Elyas Mahmudi, Sahan Lakshitha, Diyon Johnson, Zaharan Suifyan, Chris Lodge.

Zurich Crickets CC: Noorkhan Ahmadi, Baljit Singh, Gushalavan Santhirasekeram, Nicolas Henderson, Dayn Pariaug, James West, Attaullah Ahmadzai, Nawroz Jabarkheel, Wafadar Wahidzai, Eden Wardle, Gokul Das, Elankeeran Raveendran, Khawar Awan, Abdullatif Safi, Brijesh Luthra, Suleman Ali Khan, Abdullah Zahir

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WICC Dream11 Team/ ZUCC Dream11 Team/ Winterthur CC Dream11 Team/ Zurich Crickets CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.