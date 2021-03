WICP-XI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Check Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s West Indies Cricket President XI vs Sri Lanka 2021 Practice Match Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua March 17 Wednesday

WICP-XI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Check Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's West Indies

WICP-XI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction Tour Match

West Indies Cricket President XI vs Sri Lanka, Practice Match Dream11 Team Prediction – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s WICP-XI vs SL at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua: West Indies and the touring Sri Lankan team will warm-up for the upcoming two-match Test series with a two-day practice game scheduled to be played from today in Antigua. Sri Lanka, who have already lost the T20I (1-2) and ODI series (0-3), will hope to turn their fortunes on the ongoing tour while getting some vital red-ball practice.

Check West Indies Cricket President XI vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction Practice Match. Also check West Indies Cricket President XI vs Sri Lanka 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WICP-XI vs SL, West Indies Cricket President XI vs Sri Lanka 2021, West Indies Cricket President XI Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips West Indies Cricket President XI vs Sri Lanka, Online Cricket Tips WICP-XI vs SL, Online Cricket Tips West Indies Cricket President XI vs Sri Lanka West Indies Cricket President XI vs Sri Lanka 2021, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies Cricket President XI vs Sri Lanka 2021.

TOSS: The toss between West Indies Cricket President XI and Sri Lanka for the practice match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

WICP-XI vs SL My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope (captain), Shannon Gabriel (vice-captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Darren Bravo, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Kemar Roach, Dushmantha Chameera

WICP-XI vs SL Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Cricket President XI: Shai Hope, Jahmar Hamilton, Darren Bravo, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shayne Moseley, Roston Chase, Kavem Hodge, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, OshadaFernando, Pathum Nissanka, Roshen Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Lasith Embuldeniya

WICP-XI vs SL Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Roshen Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Pathum Nissanka

West Indies Cricket Board President XI: Kavem Hodge, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase (captain), Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Keon Harding, Sheyne Moseley

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WICP-XI Dream11 Team/ SL Dream11 Team/ West Indies Cricket President XI Dream11 Player List/ Sri Lanka Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – West Indies Cricket President XI vs Sri Lanka 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.