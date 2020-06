'Will ICC And Other Boards Won't Speak Against Social Injustice?' - Darren Sammy

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has added his voice to the ongoing protests in USA after the death of an African-American George Floyd in police custody. An unarmed Floyd was handcuffed as a police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee on the neck. The 46-year-old died after saying he wasn’t able to breathe.

With the footage of the incident becoming public, violent protests have been going on across the USA for the past one week.

In a series of tweets, Sammy urged cricket world to not remain silent and speak out against the racism against people of colour.

Right now if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem. — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 1, 2020

. @ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 2, 2020

For too long black people have suffered. I’m all the way in St Lucia and I’m frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 2, 2020

The two-time world cup winning captain said that racism isn’t limited to America but is a part of daily life while asking ICC and other cricket boards to raise their voices.

The death of Floyd has resulted in an outpouring of support from sportspersons across the globe.