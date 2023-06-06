Will India Announce Playing XI For WTC Final On Decider's Eve?

Both India and Australia are likely to reveal their playing XIs on the eve of the Test.

New Delhi: The World Test Championship is just a day away. The much-awaited clash between India and Australia will start on May 7 at the Kennington Oval in London. Rohit Sharma's men will be desperate to rid themselves of the burden of not having won an ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

There has been a lot of speculation about the playing XIs of both teams. There have been speculations that Australian star David Warner might get dropped from the Test squad as he is not in his best form. On the other hand, it is yet to be revealed who, between Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat, will be the wicketkeeper against Australia.

Teams tend to announce their playing XI the night before a test. England has done it frequently in the past, and India has done it on a few rare occasions. It is expected that both teams will announce their playing XI today.

KS Bharat Or Ishan Kishan, Who Will Be In Playing XI Legendary Indian player Sunil Gavaskar predicted that the selectors will pick KS Bharat over twenty-four-year-old Ishan Kishan, as Bharat has played all the Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches.

"I would imagine No. 6 would be either (KS) Bharat or Ishan Kishan. They are talking about Bharat because he has played all these matches so far. So will probably stick with Bharat at six," Gavaskar gave his verdict.

Whereas Ex Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh explained why Kishan should get the nod over Bharat, citing the Mumbai Indians' batter's ability to face the new ball.

"Why Ishan Kishan should be considered ahead of Bharat?