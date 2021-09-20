Will Rohit Sharma Play Against KKR? MI Coach Mahela Jayawardena Provides Update

Dubai: It was a big surprise when Kieron Pollard walked out for the toss on Sunday instead of regular Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma for the game against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai. At the toss, Pollard confirmed that Rohit is fine while also revealing that Hardik Pandya would also miss the game. It came as a surprise for fans as Rohit and Hardik are the big stars of the MI team.

MI coach Mahela Jayawardena has now provided an update on them. While revealing that Rohit needed a few extra days while confirming that Hardik picked up a niggle which is not that serious.

“Rohit was batting and doing his running, after coming back from the UK, we probably felt he needed extra few days so he should be fine to play the next game. Hardik was training, had a niggle, so precaution and giving him extra days, not nothing serious,” Jayawardene said during a virtual post-match conference.

The MI coach blamed the batting department for being guilty of soft dismissals while hailing Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“Well, I think the pitch was not doing much, to be honest, in the second innings, the wicket was pretty good. The odd one sat up a little. I agree we probably gave a couple of soft dismissals, we probably needed someone to take responsibility and bat through the innings which we did not do. That was the difference with CSK with Ruturaj Gaikwad doing that for them,” Jayawardene added.

Mumbai lost to Chennai by 20 runs.