The National Cricket Academy (NCA) will submit its fitness report on Rohit Sharma on Friday with the BCCI and a possible decision on whether he will travel to Australia for the upcoming Test series will likely be taken. Rohit has been undergoing rehabilitation from a hamstring injury he picked while playing for Mumbai Indians the IPL 2020.

Rohit sat out of a few IPL matches for MI following which he was not selected in any of the squads for the Australia tour. However, the same day the BCCI made the squad announcement. he was seen practicing for MI.

He then made his return for MI and led them to a record-extending title win. Before that, BCCI announced a revised squad including Rohit into the touring party for the Tests but kept him out of the limited-overs matches in order to have him fully fit for the red-ball matches.

The first Test of the four-match series starts from December 17 in Adelaide and it’s still uncertain whether BCCI will fly him down to Australia should Rohit regain full fitness. As per the Australian government rules, the India cricketer will have to undergo a quarantine period of 14 days after arriving which effectively rules him out of at least the series opener.

The entire episode has been a quite controversial considering the conflicting developments. Even BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ravi Shastri had advised Rohit to not rush back to competitive cricket to avoid aggravating his injury.

However, Rohit played in the IPL but curiously didn’t travel with the India squad to Australia and instead returned home. Virat Kohli later said he wasn’t aware why the Mumbai batsman didn’t undergo his rehabilitation in Australia which would have put them in a prime position to play in the first Test.

Later on BCCI revealed that Rohit had to attend to his ailing father and therefore opted to return home after the conclusion of IPL in the UAE.