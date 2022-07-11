Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina Beats Ons Jabeur To Win Historic Maiden Grand Slam Title

<strong>London:</strong> Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia to win the women's singles title at Wimbledon in three sets and claimed a historic maiden Grand Slam title for herself and her country. No.17 seed Rybakina fought back brilliantly after losing the first set to defeat third seed Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in a final between two first-timers. <p></p> <p></p>Rybakina also became the youngest woman to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since a 21-year-old Petra Kvitova in 2011. She is now the fourth-youngest active major champion on the WTA Tour, older only than Iga Swiatek, Bianca Andreescu and Emma Raducanu. <p></p> <p></p>But things did not start well for Rybakina as she lost her serve early in the first set as Jabeur took a 3-1 lead and went on to a dominant 6-3 win. Jabeur, the crowd favourite as the first female player from the Arab world to reach this stage in a Grand Slam competition and though she started well, Rybakina was too good for her on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Rybakina committed 17 unforced errors in the opener. Meanwhile, a fine serving display from Jabeur provided little opportunity to turn the set around. The World No.2 lost only four points on serve in total during the opener; and though Rybakina appeared to have settled midway through, she fell away with another sequence of cheap mistakes to lose the last eight points. <p></p> <p></p>Rybakina found her rhythm in the second set and dominated the match thereafter, negating Jabeur's dogged style of play that involves mixing powerful groundstrokes with well-disguised drop shots, with big serves and brilliant net play. <p></p> <p></p>The Kazakh star's second-set comeback was down to both raising her attacking game and delivering some of the best defence of her career. She upped her first serve percentage from 58% to 63%, but her movement was a crucial component of this passage of play. <p></p> <p></p>The 23-year-old Moscow-born Rybakina broke Jabeur early in the second set, and then got the better of her rival's serve once again to win the take the match into a decider. <p></p> <p></p>Jabeur committed several unforced errors to fall behind a double break. Rybakina levelled the match with the minimum of fuss, slamming down four unreturned serves to close the set-out. <p></p> <p></p>Though Jabeur tried to fight back in the final set and had three break points at 2-3 down, Rybakina, who defeated former champion Simona Halep in the semifinal, saved all three and went on to win the set, match and Championship. <p></p> <p></p>Wimbledon is Rybakina's third career title, and first since Hobart 2020; in between, she had lost four straight finals, as well as last year's bronze medal play-off at the Tokyo Olympic Games, according to a report on the WTA Tour website. <p></p> <p></p>Rybakina's previous best Grand Slam showing was at Roland Garros 2021, where she defeated Serena Williams to reach the quarterfinals before losing to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.