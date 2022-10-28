Perth: Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by 1 run in a Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup 2022 to leave them reeling in the marquee event. The defeat against Zimbabwe has dented their chances of making it to the semifinals significantly as the team suffered a loss against India in their opening game as well.

Pakistan now need India to win all their games to keep their hopes alive. They will also need South Africa and Zimbabwe to lose at least two of their remaining games. Needless to say that they need to win all their remaining games to stay alive.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has a horrendous record in Australia as they are yet to win a game in the country. Pakistan have played five matches in Australia, losing four of the games. One match ended as no result. Pakistan is the only team among the 12 sides that made it to Super 12 who have not won a T20I game in Australia. Even Zimbabwe has three wins in the country.

The bizarre stat has made the Pakistan cricket team butt off all jokes on social media with fans sharing some hilarious memes.