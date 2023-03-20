Advertisement
WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, LLC, Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Legends League T20, At West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST
Best players list of WOG vs ASL, World Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Asia Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction LLC T20 2023: Best players list of WOG vs ASL, World Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Asia Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between World Giants vs Asia Lions will take place at 07:30 PM IST
Start Time: March 20, Monday, 08:00 PM IST
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
WOG vs ASL My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga
Batters: Shane Watson (c), Hashim Amla, Misbah-ul-Haq
All-Rounders: Mohammed Hafeez, TM Dilshan (vc), Thisara Perera, Jacques Kallis
Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Brett Lee, Monty Panesar
WOG vs ASL Probable XI
World Giants: Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Shane Watson (c), Jacques Kallis, Kevin O Brien, Morne van Wyk (wk), Samit Patel, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Chris Mpofu, Monty Panesar, Ricardo Powell
Asia Lions: Upul Tharanga (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq, Thisara Perera, Asghar Afghan, Abdul Razzaq, Shahid Afridi (c), Sohail Tanvir, Paras Khadka, Abdur Razzak, Isuru Udana
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
