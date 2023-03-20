WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, LLC, Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Legends League T20, At West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST

Best players list of WOG vs ASL, World Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Asia Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction LLC T20 2023: Best players list of WOG vs ASL, World Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Asia Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. Best players list of WOG vs ASL, World Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Asia Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between World Giants vs Asia Lions will take place at 07:30 PM IST The match toss between World Giants vs Asia Lions will take place at 07:30 PM IST

Start Time: March 20, Monday, 08:00 PM IST March 20, Monday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

WOG vs ASL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga

(c), Hashim Amla, Misbah-ul-Haq Batters: Shane Watson, Hashim Amla, Misbah-ul-Haq

(vc), Thisara Perera, Jacques Kallis All-Rounders: Mohammed Hafeez, TM Dilshan, Thisara Perera, Jacques Kallis

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Brett Lee, Monty Panesar

WOG vs ASL Probable XI

World Giants: Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Shane Watson (c), Jacques Kallis, Kevin O Brien, Morne van Wyk (wk), Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Kevin O Brien, Morne van Wyk (wk), Sa it Patel , Brett Lee, Tino Best, Chris Mpofu, Monty Panesar, Ricardo Powell

Asia Lions: Upul Tharanga (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq, Thisara Perera, Asghar Afghan, Abdul Razzaq, Shahid Afridi (c), Sohail Tanvir, Paras Khadka, Abdur Razzak, Isuru Udana Upul Tharanga (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq, Thisara Perera, Asghar Afghan, Abdul Razzaq, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Paras Khadka, Abdur Razzak, Isuru Udana

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.