WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, LLC, Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Legends League T20, At West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST

Best players list of WOG vs ASL, World Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Asia Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 20, 2023 1:18 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between World Giants vs Asia Lions will take place at 07:30 PM IST

Start Time: March 20, Monday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

 

WOG vs ASL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga

Batters: Shane Watson (c), Hashim Amla, Misbah-ul-Haq

All-Rounders: Mohammed Hafeez, TM Dilshan (vc), Thisara Perera, Jacques Kallis

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Brett Lee, Monty Panesar

WOG vs ASL Probable XI

World Giants: Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Shane Watson (c), Jacques Kallis, Kevin O Brien, Morne van Wyk (wk), Samit Patel, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Chris Mpofu, Monty Panesar, Ricardo Powell

 

Asia Lions: Upul Tharanga (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq, Thisara Perera, Asghar Afghan, Abdul Razzaq, Shahid Afridi (c), Sohail Tanvir, Paras Khadka, Abdur Razzak, Isuru Udana

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

