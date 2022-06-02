Women’s IPL on Cards? Reports Suggest BCCI Looking For Window For Tournament

Mumbai: Since a very long time, speculations over a full-fledged Women’s IPL is happening but the dream is yet to turn into reality. It seems finally there is some clarity over what is blocking the way for the tournament to happen. As per a report on ANI, BCCI is looking for a window to conduct the tournament.

The report suggests that BCCI met with the stakeholders and a six-team tournament tournament would happen.

“There was a meeting during the IPL final. There are two windows for which a green signal has to be obtained, one in March/April and the second one in September/October. We will also get in touch with ICC to seek a separate window. BCCI could start men’s IPL in May next year,” a source was quoted as saying by ANI.