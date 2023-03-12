Women's Premier League: UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, UP-W vs MI-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 9, At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Best players list of UP-W vs MI-W, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 12, Sunday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

UP-W vs MI-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Kiran Navgire

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver (c), Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saika Ishaque

UP-W vs MI-W Probable XI

UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.