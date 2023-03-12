Women's Premier League: UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, UP-W vs MI-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 9, At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Women's Premier League: UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, UP-W vs MI-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 9, At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Best players list of UP-W vs MI-W, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 12, 2023 1:14 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
My Dream11 Team UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction UP-W vs MI-W 2023: Best players list of UP-W vs MI-W, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 12, Sunday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

 

UP-W vs MI-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Kiran Navgire

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver (c), Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saika Ishaque

 

UP-W vs MI-W Probable XI

UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
Women's Premier League: UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, UP-W vs MI-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 9, At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
WPL 2023: Enjoy And Embrace The Challenge Of Playing Against The Best, Says UP Warriorz Captain Alyssa Healy
WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana Just Needs A Chance To Find Her Feet In The Tournament, Says Ellyse Perry
WPL 2023: Important That We Carry Forward The Mumbai Indians Legacy, Says Charlotte Edwards
WPL 2023: Alyssa Healy Showed Us How To Play A Captain's Knock, Says Reema Malhotra
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score ...

Angelo Matthews Dents India's World Test Championship Final ...

Pakistan Super League: LAH vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, L...

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Breaks Century Drought With 28th Tes...

Pakistan Super League: ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, I...

Advertisement