Women's Premier League: UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, UP-W vs MI-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 9, At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Best players list of UP-W vs MI-W, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction UP-W vs MI-W 2023: Best players list of UP-W vs MI-W, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians will take place at 07:00 PM IST
Start Time: March 12, Sunday, 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
UP-W vs MI-W My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy
Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Kiran Navgire
All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver (c), Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Amelia Kerr
Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saika Ishaque
UP-W vs MI-W Probable XI
UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Women's Premier League: UP-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, UP-W vs MI-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 9, At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
WPL 2023: Enjoy And Embrace The Challenge Of Playing Against The Best, Says UP Warriorz Captain Alyssa Healy
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 4th Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 09:30 IST - 13 Mar 2023
IND trail by 61 runs
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 03:30 IST - 13 Mar 2023
NZ need 257 runs to win
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
08 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 11 Mar 2023
South Africa beat West Indies by 284 runs
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
10 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Papua New Guinea beat United Arab Emirates by 56 runs
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
09 Mar 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 6 wickets
Nepal Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
09 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 52 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS