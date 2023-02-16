Women’s Premier League Will Be A Gamechanger For Women’s Cricket, Says Gujarat Giants’ Head Coach Rachael Haynes

It was indeed a big day for Indian women's cricket, as the first-ever player auction ahead of the 2023 Women's Premier League recently concluded where all the five franchises finalized their squads.

The Adani Sportsline owned Gujarat Giants was represented by the terrific trio mentor and advisor Mithali Raj, head coach Rachael Haynes and bowling coach Nooshin Al Khadeer at the auction table calling the shots in Mumbai.

"From international to domestic, U-19 and even uncapped players, we've got most of the players that we wanted," says Mithali Raj. "I'm thrilled to have on board an exciting blend of players from various walks of life and we all are excited to see how all the players come together and carve a niche for ourselves," shares Mithali.

When it comes to the all-rounders department, the team can boast of some amazing names. The Gujarat Giants mentor further adds, "The format of the game is such that other than pure bowlers we also need players who are able to bat. In certain aspects you need purists, like an opener, but having a good all-rounder, can take the game notches up."

Meanwhile the auction was quite a unique experience for the six-time world champion and head coach Rachael Haynes. "We are looking forward to the players coming together and experiencing the camp before the tournament. All the players add something exciting with their talent in the squad that helps in giving a better performance even under stressful conditions," says Rachael Haynes.

"We have got specific roles in mind for our players, and we just wanted to make sure the squad is flexible in terms of different combinations that can be used to put up a great match," asserts Rachael.

"This was like nothing I have ever experienced, and to be in the auction room and experience a first for our game was pretty special. I think everyone really recognized how big this moment is," Rachael further added.

Bowling coach Nooshin Al Khadeer, who began 2023 on a winning note as the head coach of the Indian Women's U-19 team that won the U-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa in January, was quite thrilled after the auction.

"Adani Sportsline owned Gujarat Giants has pretty much got all the players we wanted, so, that's something we are happy about. We are looking forward to the WPL and it's going to be a great process for all of the squad to go through. We all are very excited to be part of such an auction and play the upcoming games in Mumbai next month," adds Nooshin.