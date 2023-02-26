Meg Lanning-led Australia is competing against Sune Luus' South Africa in the finals of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. The Aussie skipper Meg Lanning has already created history prior to the results of the final match.

Lanning has become the first cricketer in history both men and women to lead a side in 100 T20I matches. She is the first captain in the history of cricket to reach this milestone. Lanning is one of the most successful skippers in cricket history.

She has led Australia to three T20I World Cup victories (2014, 2018, 2020) and an ODI World Cup victory too. She has the opportunity to lead his side to their fourth T20I World Championship under her reign and overall 6th.

Australia defeated India in a thrilling contest to reach the finals. Meanwhile, Proteas earned an upset victory over England to reach the finals for the first time in history. South Africa would like to get their debut World title but Lanning's five-time champions stand in front of them as the most formidable challenge.

Lanning would also have an opportunity to surpass the Aussie legend and become the most successful skipper in the history of cricket by leading his side to their 5th ICC Trophy under her reign.

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown