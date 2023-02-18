Best players list of IND-W vs ENG-W, India Women Dream11 Team Player List, England Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

The match toss between IND-W vs ENG-W will take place at 06:00 PM IST

18 February, 06:30 PM IST

St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

IND-W vs ENG-W My Dream11 Team

: Richa Ghosh

: Heather Knight, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophia Dunkley, Shafali Verma

: Nat Sciver (vc), Deepti Sharma

: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Renuka Singh

IND-W vs ENG-W Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell.