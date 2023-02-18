Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IND-W vs ENG-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 14, At St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
Best players list of IND-W vs ENG-W, India Women Dream11 Team Player List, England Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction IND-W vs ENG-W 2023: Best players list of IND-W vs ENG-W, India Women Dream11 Team Player List, England Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between IND-W vs ENG-W will take place at 06:00 PM IST Start Time: 18 February, 06:30 PM IST Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth IND-W vs ENG-W My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh Batters: Heather Knight, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophia Dunkley, Shafali Verma All-rounders: Nat Sciver (vc), Deepti Sharma Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Renuka Singh IND-W vs ENG-W Probable XI India Women (IND-W): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur England Women (ENG-W): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell. Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
