Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IND-W vs ENG-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 14, At St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IND-W vs ENG-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 14, At St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Best players list of IND-W vs ENG-W, India Women Dream11 Team Player List, England Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: February 18, 2023 12:53 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
My Dream11 Team IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction IND-W vs ENG-W 2023: Best players list of IND-W vs ENG-W, India Women Dream11 Team Player List, England Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between IND-W vs ENG-W will take place at 06:00 PM IST

Start Time: 18 February, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

 

IND-W vs ENG-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Heather Knight, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophia Dunkley, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Nat Sciver (vc), Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Renuka Singh

 

IND-W vs ENG-W Probable XI

India Women (IND-W): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur

England Women (ENG-W): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell.

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IND-W vs ENG-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 14, At St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
Women's T20 World Cup: WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies Women vs Ireland Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 13, At Newlands, Cape town
Women's T20 World Cup: NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 12, At Newlands, Cape town
Women's T20 World Cup: PAK-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 10, At Newlands, Cape town
Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, India Women vs West Indies Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 9, At Newlands, Cape Town
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Live score Nepal vs Namibia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ...

It's Time For Another No. 18 To Lead RCB: Virat Kohli's Mess...

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2, Delhi: Border Gavask...

Need To Increase The Number Of Leagues To Unearth More Talen...

Advertisement