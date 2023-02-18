Best players list of SA-W vs AU-W, South Africa Women Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

The match toss between SA-W vs AU-W will take place at 10:00 PM IST

18 February, 10:30 PM IST

St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

SA-W vs AU-W My Dream11 Team

: Beth Mooney (c)

: Meg Lanning, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath

: Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Ashleigh Gardner

: Megan Schutt, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Wareham, Nonkululeko Mlaba

SA-W vs AU-W Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.