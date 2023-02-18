Women's T20 World Cup: SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction, SA-W vs AU-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 15, At St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Women's T20 World Cup: SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction, SA-W vs AU-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 15, At St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Updated: February 18, 2023 1:05 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between SA-W vs AU-W will take place at 10:00 PM IST

Start Time: 18 February, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

SA-W vs AU-W My Dream11 Team

 

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney (c)

Batters: Meg Lanning, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath

All-rounders: Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Wareham, Nonkululeko Mlaba

 

SA-W vs AU-W Probable XI

 

South Africa Women (SA-W): Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia Women (AU-W): Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

