<strong>Mount Maunganui:</strong> Captain Heather Knight led the way with an unbeaten 53 as England beat India by four wickets in a crucial match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>After Charlie Dean's four for 23 and a much-improved fielding show bowled out India for a paltry 134, England's batting came to the party after an early wobble as the defending champions broke their winless run in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>Meghna Singh and Jhulan Goswami struck in quick succession as England lost openers Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont in the first three overs. <p></p> <p></p>Wyatt pushed hard but found Sneh Rana diving full-length to her right at slip while Beaumont was trapped lbw in pad first on forward defence, giving Goswami her 250th wicket in ODIs. <p></p> <p></p>Knight and her deputy Nat Sciver joined forces to get England's innings back on track. While Knight got off the mark with a drive through cover point off Meghna, Sciver hammered Goswami for two boundaries and was even lucky in bails not falling off despite the ball hitting the stumps. <p></p> <p></p>Sciver then welcomed Rajeshwari Gayakwad by taking nine runs off her first over, including two boundaries coming via sweep. The duo indulged in risk-free play and got boundaries with precision to keep England on course of chasing the target. <p></p> <p></p>The 65-run partnership for the third wicket ended as Sciver was foxed by a short ball from Pooja Vastrakar and leading edge on pull flew to mid-on. Knight, sedate till then, began to dispatch anything full to the boundary rope with drive, steer and reverse-sweep through the off-side. <p></p> <p></p>Amy Jones hit a delightful six down the ground off Gayakwad but two balls later, the right-hander tried to repeat the loft but was caught by a backtracking Harmanpreet, who timed her jump to perfection. After timing an extra cover for four off Meghna, Knight brought her 23rd ODI fifty in 66 balls. <p></p> <p></p>She was ably supported by Sophia Dunkley, who fetched three boundaries in her first 14 balls with a fierce upper-cut over point being the standout shot. Dunkley's cameo ended as she nicked behind to keeper Richa Ghosh off Meghna for a low, dipping catch. <p></p> <p></p>One brought two for India as Meghna bounced out Katherine Brunt with Ghosh taking the catch off top-edge. Sophie Ecclestone finished off the chase with a pulled four through deep mid-wicket off Meghna, giving England their first two points in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief Scores:</strong> India 134 all out in 36.2 overs (Smriti Mandhana 35, Richa Ghosh 33; Charlie Dean 4/23, Anya Shrubsole 2/20) lost to England 136/6 in 31.2 overs (Heather Knight 53 not out, Nat Sciver 45; Meghna Singh 3/26, Jhulan Goswami 1/21) by four wickets.