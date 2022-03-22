<b>Hamilton, Mar 22: </b>India registered a much needed dominating 110-run win over Bangladesh on Tuesday at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in Hamilton. <p></p> <p></p>Yastika Bhatia and Sneh Rana's heroics keep India women in contention for a semi-final spot. <p></p> <p></p>Opting to bat, India recovered from a mid-inning collapse to post a modest 229 for seven, riding on a responsible 80-ball 50 by Bhatia and a late flourish from Rana (27) and Pooja Vastrakar (30). <p></p> <p></p>Defending the total, the spinners, led by Rana (4/30), controlled the proceedings as they struck at regular intervals. <p></p> <p></p>India bowled out Bangladesh for 119 in 40.3 overs to register their third win of the tournament. The big win helped India improve their Net-Run-Rate (0.768) further. <p></p> <p></p>The Mithali Raj-led side will take on South Africa in the final league match on Sunday. Before that match, if the second-placed Proteas beat West Indies on Thursday India's semifinal chances will get better. <p></p> <p></p>India's decision to bring in senior spinner Poonam Yadav (1/25) in place of pacer Meghna Singh paid dividends. With spinners operating from both the ends on a slow track, Bangladesh found the run-scoring difficult. <p></p> <p></p>India restricting Bangladesh to 69/5 after 25 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Lata Mondal (24) and Salma Khatun (32) provided some resistance with a 40-run partnership which was broken by Jhulan Goswami when she dismissed the latter, while Vastrakar accounted for the former a few overs later. <p></p> <p></p>The pace duo of Goswami (2/19) and Vastrakar (2/26) shared four wickets between them while the spinners accounted for the rest. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Smriti Mandhana (30) and Shafali Verma (42) shared 74 runs for the opening wicket but Ritu Moni (3/37) and Nahida Akter (2/42) shared five wickets between them to reduce India from 74 for no loss to 108 for 4 at one stage. <p></p> <p></p>Mandhana ended up hitting straight to Fargana Hoque off Akter, while Moni struck twice in two balls in the next over to leave India at 74 for 3 in 15.4 overs. <p></p> <p></p>While Verma was stumped by Nigar Sultana, skipper Mithali Raj (0) was out for a first-ball duck as India lost three wickets in quick succession. <p></p> <p></p>Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur (14) then joined Bhatia as the two tried to resurrect the innings but the duo scored only 34 runs in 70 balls before a direct throw from Hoque caught the former short of her crease. <p></p> <p></p>Bhatia (50 off 80) and Richa Ghosh (26) then added 54 runs to take India past the 150-run score. <p></p> <p></p>The duo played at a good pace with Ghosh slamming Lata Mondal (0/20) for successive fours in the 30th over. <p></p> <p></p>However, Akter brought Bangladesh back into the game when she had Ghosh caught behind while she tried to cut a ball that was too close to the body. <p></p> <p></p>After completing her fifty, Bhatia too perished in the next ball while trying for a paddle scoop, only to be caught by at short fine leg. <p></p> <p></p>Vastrakar (30) and Rana (27) then came together at 180 for 6 at the end of 44th over to add 48 off 38 balls, taking India past the 200-run mark. With the two going strong, the last 10 overs yielded 64 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Brief Scores: <p></p> <p></p>India: 229 for 7 in 50 overs (Yastika Bhatia 50, Shafali Verma 42; Nahida Akter 2/42, Ritu Moni 3/37). <p></p> <p></p>Bangladesh: 119 all out in 40.3 overs (Salma Khatun 32, Lata Monday 24; Sneh Rana 4/30). <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs From PTI)</strong></em>