<strong>Mount Maunganui:</strong> A fighting batting effort followed by a clinical bowling performance helped India thrash arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs in their opening match of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup at the Bay Oval, here on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>With this win, the Indian women's team maintained its unbeaten record against Pakistan. They have played 11 matches and won all so far. <p></p> <p></p>Riding on brilliant fifties from Pooja Vastrakar (67 off 59), Sneh Rana (53 not out off 48) and Smriti Mandhana (52 off 75), India posted a challenging 244/7 in 50 overs. Apart from Vastrakar, Rana and Mandhana, all-rounder Deepti Sharma (1/31) also played a valuable knock (40 off 57). <p></p> <p></p>In reply, none of the Pakistan batters could score big and their team was bowled out for 137 in 43 overs, losing by a huge margin of 107 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Opener Sidra Ameen (30 off 64) and Diana Baig (24 off 35) were the highest scorers for Pakistan while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4/31) was the most successful bowler for India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Other Indian bowlers</strong> -- Jhulan Goswami (2/26), Sneh Rana (2/27), Meghna Singh (1/21) and Deepti Sharma (1/31) also chipped in with wickets. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief scores:</strong> India Women 244/7 in 50 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 67, Sneh Rana 53 not out; Nashra Sandhu 2/36) beat Pakistan (Sidra Ameen 30, Diana Baig 24; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4/31) by 107 runs.