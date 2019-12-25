Former Pakistan offspinner <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Saqlain-Mushtaq">Saqlain Mushtaq</a> lauded <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Sourav-Ganguly">Sourav Ganguly</a> for his role as BCCI president and recalled an incident regarding the former India captain which helped him get back up on his feet. <p></p> <p></p>In a video posted on <em>YouTube</em>, Saqlain, narrating the story, revealed how in 40-odd minutes, Ganguly won his heart over a pep talk. <p></p> <p></p>"When India was touring England, I was playing for Sussex. They had a three-day practice match in Sussex and Sourav (Ganguly) was not playing that match. Sussex won the toss and decided to bat," Saqlain said in the video <p></p> <p></p>"I think this had happened in 2005-06. I had undergone surgery on both knees and was bed-ridden for 36-37 weeks. I was both down and depressed. I was making a comeback in that post surgery period and Sourav had come to watch that match. When Sussex were batting, Sourav had seen me from the balcony. I did not see him because our dressing room was facing the other direction. <p></p> <p></p>"Ganguly then came to our dressing room and offered me a cup of coffee and enquired about my knees, life, family. Then we just started talking. He sat with me for 40 minutes and ended up winning my heart." <p></p> <p></p>Ganguly and Saqlain have faced each other on numerous occasions, with the last encounter being in the All-Stars match between Sachin's Blasters and Warne's Warriors. A confident Saqlain believes Ganguly will lead the BCCI with the same enthusiasm and passion as he captain the Indian cricket team during his tenure from 2000 to 2005. <p></p> <p></p>"When we used to play, there used to be a tremendous amount of passion from both sides. The fans used to make their presence felt. There used to be some misunderstandings as well, and even I have been a part of it. However, once the match got over, we all used to put it behind us. I have never had a misunderstanding with Sourav," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"Sourav Ganguly has done a tremendous job when he was captaining India and I am sure that he will go a long way in taking cricket forward in his country as the BCCI President. All the best and go ahead."