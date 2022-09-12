Dubai: All the reactions came from around the world as Sri Lanka clinched a sixth Asia Cup title with an impressive 23-run victory over Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. It didn’t take long for the Sri Lanka players to celebrate the victory inside their dressing room.

Now, that’s how champions celebrate! ?https://t.co/ruP7lLtgnH! Send us your celebration video by using the hashtag #RoaringForGlory ! pic.twitter.com/LpijSdLaAq Sri Lanka Cricket ?? (@OfficialSLC) September 11, 2022

A host of former Sri Lanka players led the way by sending their congratulations to the current team, while a current Test star from the island nation also chimed in.

@OfficialSLC @dasunshanaka1 @BhanukaRajapak3 amazing win and thoroughly deserved. Played like a team of true champions. You have kept inspiring as a side. Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 11, 2022

Good toss to lose boys !! Showed character and passion to play for the country and so proud of each and every one enjoy the victory as entire country will.. brilliant team effort #AsiaCup2022 ? Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) September 11, 2022

While disappointed with the loss, a group of former Pakistan stars and a high-profile ex-coach also sent their good wishes to the Sri Lanka players.

Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing . That was the mantra of this amazing Sri Lankan team so congratulations ? better team won ? in the end . Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 11, 2022

When I was watching the start of the match it looked like that Pakistan will make the match one-sided, and at the end Sri Lanka made it one-sided. Have to appreciate the @OfficialSLC played the entire tournament sp todays final, you deserve #AsiaCup2022, congrats and well played Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 11, 2022

Team Pakistan should learn from this defeat in #AsiaCup2022. Think tank of the team must take immediate decisions to make the best team for T20 World Cup 2022. @TheRealPCB Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 11, 2022

(ICC)