With the race to the World Test Championship final heating up after India knocked England out, Australia would now be cheering for traditional rivals England to beat the hosts in the fourth and final Test starting March 4 in Ahmedabad. England had to win the series by a margin of 0-4, 0-3, or 1-3 to set up a final date with New Zealand.

For India, all they have to do is play out a draw. If Virat Kohli and Co can manage to do that at Motera – they would join New Zealand in the final that would be played at the iconic Lords.

Ahead of the fourth Test between India and England, Australia coach Andrew McDonald told reporters in Wellington on Tuesday that due to ‘self-interest’ involved – Australia would back England.

“Bit of self-interest there, isn’t it, for us following England for the first time in a long time. We’ll be hoping that they can do the job there,” he said.

“It’s going to be difficult, no doubt. Some of the surfaces they’ve played on are conducive to spin bowling and probably India’s strengths are in their ability to play spin as well. We wish (England) well, see what unfolds. It’s out of our hands but we’ll be watching on with interest,” added McDonald.

It would be interesting to see how the pitch behaves at Motera – will it start spinning from day one or will it give the batsmen a chance to settle in and score runs. The pitch came under a lot of criticism after the third Test was over in under two days.

Also, with Jasprit Bumrah set to miss the Test – would be interesting to see who plays in his place. The speculations are that it could be a toss-up between Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Australian side is in New Zealand for a five-match T20I series.