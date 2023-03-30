New Delhi: Cricket is a game of uncertainties. You may be in great form but one good delivery is enough to send you back. You can bowl a terrific spell but go wicketless. Similarly, you may get easy runs on shots you should have been out of or get a wicket on the worst delivery you have bowled in your career but that is what makes cricket worth watching.

Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media where a bowler gets a wicket on possibly the worst delivery ever bowled in cricket. The delivery was so weird that New Zealand cricketer James Neesham couldn't stop himself from sharing the video, calling the delivery the worst ball to get a wicket.