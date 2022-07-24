New Delhi: Sri Lanka finished the first day of the second Test match against Pakistan on a high after putting up 315 runs on the board for 6 wickets. The openers put on 92 runs together. Dinesh Chandimal made 80 runs, while Niroshan Dickwella went to stumps on 42 not out on a flat Galle surface. Pakistan’s fielding also played a huge role in the home side’s big total as captain Babar Azam dropped as many as two catches. The missed chances made the visiting side’s fans angry as they even labelled Babar Azam as the worst fielder in the world.

The Pakistan captain is doing wonders with the bat but he certainly needs to improve his fielding. He gave the in-form Angelo Mathews a lifeline in the 52nd over of the match and then dropped Niroshan Dickwella at the slip.

“Worst Slip fielder in the world award goes to babar azam #PAKvsSL,” wrote a fan on Twitter.

Worst Slip fielder in the world award goes to babar azam#PAKvsSL Sport’s Lover (@DrFaesii) July 24, 2022

Another fan tweeted, “Not good by the skipper @babarazam258. Dropped 2 catches which were very easy. Dickwella drop might cost us. He looks in good touch and scoring freely.”

Not good by the skipper @babarazam258. Dropped 2 catches which were very easy. Dickwella drop might cost us. He looks in good touch and scoring freely.#SLvPAK Ilhan Chawla (@IlhanChawla) July 24, 2022

Babar Azam drops another catch, Niroshan Dickwella survives Earlier, he also dropped Angelo Matthews! Not a good day on the field for Pakistan skipper#SLvPAK #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/4dNAyMtsNI Ixhan Mirza ? (@green_shirts33) July 24, 2022

if we lose second test then i will blame babar azam for dropping catches , please be fair enough when u can blame other player then blame Babar Azam as well he is not a GOD ,Okayyy so please stop treating him as a GOD “ #SLvPAK Mariam PAKISTANI ?? ?? (@Mariam_Jamali) July 24, 2022