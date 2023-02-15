Mohammed Shami is one of the best fast bowlers going around in India. Shami has seen a lot of ups and downs in cricket and personal life that pushed him to the brink of quitting cricket. However, Shami didn't give up and came back hard to give a befitting reply to his mysteries.

Ex-India coach Bharat Arun recently revealed that Shami wanted to quit Test cricket in 2018 but Ravi Shastri helped him get rid of his negativity. Now, India pacer Ishant Sharma has also revealed an interesting story about Shami. Sharma recalled Shami's first impression on MS Dhoni and how the pacer, who was called as net-bowler in 2013, impressed the former India skipper.

"I had heard of a bowler from West Indies who had a lot of pace, meaning he was very skiddy. His run-up looks normal but he bowled with a lot of pace. So when we saw him at the net, then Mahi Bhai said, "Wow, he is good"," said Ishant while speaking to Cricbuzz, on their 'Rise of New India' show.

Shami made his debut later that year against West Indies in 2013 and picked up nine wickets in the match as India won the match by innings and 51 runs.

"Then he made his debut in Kolkata. As far as I remember, he picked nine wickets and helped India win. So after that, we also became very good friends. When he was going through some personal turmoil, whatever had happened to him, I felt he needed a support from someone outside and say to him, 'What happened, happened. If you focus on cricket, may be things will become okay'. May be that is why Shami is a totally different bowler now," Ishant added.