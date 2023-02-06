New Delhi: After a long wait, the dates for the first edition of the Women's Premier League are officially out. The five teams will compete in the inaugural season from March 4 to March 26. Apart from that, it was also confirmed by the BCCI that all the matches will be played in the two venues in Mumbai, which are Brebourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium.

According to various reports, the interim CEO of BCCI has also confirmed the dates for the WPL auction. The auction for WPL will be on February 13 in Mumbai.

A total of 1500 players from around the globe have registered themselves for the auction, from which only 90 will be able to make it to the teams. According to reports, each of the five franchises will have a purse of INR 15 crore and will be able to sign 15 18 players.

The Indian cricket team is currently in South Africa for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and will face off against Pakistan Women in their first match. Last year's T20 World Cup finalist Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, is eager to win the World Cup this time.

Bids for teams in the Women's Premier League reached a new high, breaking the previous record set in the first season of the IPL in 2008. The total bid value of the five teams is INR 4669.99 crore. Adani Sportsline was the highest bidder, paying INR 1289 crore for the franchise rights to Ahmedabad.