WPL 2023: Fan Brings Hilarious Poster During DC Vs RCB Match, Picture Goes Viral

Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals spoiled the party for Smriti Mnadhan's Royal Challengers Bangalore after defeating them by a massive margin of 60 runs.

Mumbai: Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals spoiled the party for Smriti Mnadhan's Royal Challengers Bangalore after defeating them by a massive margin of 60 runs. DC performed exceptionally well with both bat and ball. Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning's half-centuries along with blazing finishes from Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues helped DC put 223 on the board.

RCB had a mammoth target of 224 runs in front of them and this time they were stuck by another storm. This one was Tara Norris. She grabbed a fifer and not only provided her team with a winning start but also ended RCB's dream to have a perfect start to the Women's Premier League.

Fans demand at the WPL. pic.twitter.com/HdgSH3Cd5z

The entertainment wasn't limited to the ground. People in attendance had equally set the atmosphere with their energy. However, one of them stood apart from all. One fan in the audience brought a hilarious poster along with him.

The poster read "Dear Cameraman IPL me Ladkiyan dikhate ho WPL mai toh hum The Boys kon Dikhao." The poster is going viral on the internet. Fans are loving the humour of this man and are sharing it.

DC defeated RCB in the first match of the double-header Sunday. UP Warriorz would take on Gujarat Giants in the second match of the day. Gujarat Giants didn't have a good start to their campaign after a 143 runs loss against Mumbai Indians. They would like to get on the winning track with this match.