WPL 2023 Final: Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Brabourne Stadium To Support Mumbai Indians
The whole Mumbai Indians men's team was present in the Brabourne Stadium to support the women's team. Among the team, there was also another huge name present and it was India's star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah.
Jasprit Bumrah has arrived to support Mumbai in WPL final. pic.twitter.com/0tGLSN47K1Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2023
Mumbai fans will be dreaming for this pair in IPL 2024.Bumrah + Jofra is ? pic.twitter.com/JkJMulLfRT Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2023
That bowling performance had everyone going ???#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AaliRe #WPL2023 #DCvMI #WPLFinal #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/5ws2omCVktMumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 26, 2023
Jasprit Bumrah is currently recovering from back surgery. He got surgery for it recently in New Zealand and is set to be out of action for 6 months. He will also be missing out on the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. In a video posted from the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians, Bumrah is spotted entering the stadium with Surykumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and the rest of the Mumbai Indians players. However, the video was later deleted by the Mumbai-based franchise.
