Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians is facing Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the first-ever final of the Women's Premier League 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. A dominant performance from the MI bowlers out on a great show and restricted DC 131 runs at the loss of 9 wickets.

The whole Mumbai Indians men's team was present in the Brabourne Stadium to support the women's team. Among the team, there was also another huge name present and it was India's star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah.