WPL 2023 Final: Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Brabourne Stadium To Support Mumbai Indians

The whole Mumbai Indians men's team was present in the Brabourne Stadium to support the women's team. Among the team, there was also another huge name present and it was India's star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah.

March 26, 2023
Mumbai: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians is facing Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the first-ever final of the Women's Premier League 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. A dominant performance from the MI bowlers out on a great show and restricted DC 131 runs at the loss of 9 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah is currently recovering from back surgery. He got surgery for it recently in New Zealand and is set to be out of action for 6 months. He will also be missing out on the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

In a video posted from the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians, Bumrah is spotted entering the stadium with Surykumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and the rest of the Mumbai Indians players. However, the video was later deleted by the Mumbai-based franchise.

