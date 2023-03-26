WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai Indians Ready For Delhi Capitals' Opening Duo, Says Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians would take on Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the first-ever final of the Women's Premier League 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium

Mumbai: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians would take on Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the first-ever final of the Women's Premier League 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. MI defeated UP Warriorz in the eliminator to secure their spot in the finals, whereas DC qualified directly after finishing on top of the points table. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians would take on Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the first-ever final of the Women's Premier League 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. MI defeated UP Warriorz in the eliminator to secure their spot in the finals, whereas DC qualified directly after finishing on top of the points table.

This isn't the first time, these captains are competing with each other at a such grand stage. They went against each other in the finals of the Women's T20 World Cup last month. The Aussies came out on top in that clash and lifted the trophy. However, Harmanpreet believes that this is a different scenario.

"This is a different scenario. Our team is doing really well. Even Delhi has been doing good. I think we are looking forward to that (Final). And whatever happened (their previous encounters in the finals) is past. We cannot change. But we always want to do well in the future," Harmanpreet said at the pre-final presser.

"Coming up against Harman is always a good challenge. She has shown that she is an excellent leader and gets results both individually and within the team. It is always a great contest against a team led by Harman. We always look forward to challenges like that coming into the tournament. Putting teams together on short notice has been a good learning opportunity for all of us," Meg Lanning acknowledged Harmanpreet as a great leader.

Delhi Capitals' biggest strength in this tournament has been their lethal opening duo. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma ensure their team get a good headstart with their explosive style of playing. Lanning holds the Orange Cap at the moment, scoring 310 runs in eight games, while her partner Shafali has scored 241 runs in eight games as well and has a strike rate of 182.58.

The opening duo could be one of the biggest challenges in front of MI's dream to lift the trophy. Although, Harmanpreet told that they are prepared to face this challenge. She said "I think in this tournament, they are the best opening combination. Against us also in the last game, they did really well. Even against other teams, they are giving good starts. We know what they can do and how dangerous they are. We have some plans, and hopefully, we will execute them in the final."