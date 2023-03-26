Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians would take on Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the first-ever final of the Women's Premier League 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The high-octane finale got off to a fiery start after DC lost two quick wickets early in the match.

DC needed their opening duo to a good start but MI's hero of the last match Issy Wong once again came to spoil the party. She dismissed both Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey in the same over. However, Shefali's dismissal was a little controversial.