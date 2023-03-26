Advertisement

WPL 2023 Final: Twitter Storms As Delhi Capitals Lose Shafali Verma To Controversial Decision

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians would take on Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the first-ever final of the Women's Premier League 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians would take on Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the first-ever final of the Women's Premier League 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The high-octane finale got off to a fiery start after DC lost two quick wickets early in the match.

DC needed their opening duo to a good start but MI's hero of the last match Issy Wong once again came to spoil the party. She dismissed both Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey in the same over. However, Shefali's dismissal was a little controversial.

The ball was an almost waist-high full toss and Shafali played it straight into the hands of Melie Kerr. She straight away went to the third umpire who stuck with the decision of out as the ball tracking showed the ball was dipping in the end.

However, fans didn't find the decision right and are criticising it on social media. They are blaming the umpire for Shafali's dismissal in a much-important match.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

