Advertisement
WPL 2023 Final: Twitter Storms As Delhi Capitals Lose Shafali Verma To Controversial Decision
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians would take on Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the first-ever final of the Women's Premier League 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians would take on Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the first-ever final of the Women's Premier League 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The high-octane finale got off to a fiery start after DC lost two quick wickets early in the match. DC needed their opening duo to a good start but MI's hero of the last match Issy Wong once again came to spoil the party. She dismissed both Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey in the same over. However, Shefali's dismissal was a little controversial.
Umpires saving MI again, not a new thing. #WPLFinal #DCvMI #MIvsDCAkshay.C (@akshay_SP11) March 26, 2023
Ambani ne kitne Paisa diya??? #WPLFinal #DCvMIAparup Acharjee ?? (@AparupAcharjee) March 26, 2023
Mumbai Indians and getting questionable decisions is soo complementary!!#WPLFinal #DCvMI #WPL #TATAWPLFINALDeepak (@debug_10) March 26, 2023
The ball was an almost waist-high full toss and Shafali played it straight into the hands of Melie Kerr. She straight away went to the third umpire who stuck with the decision of out as the ball tracking showed the ball was dipping in the end.
That's a no ball!! Or do I need to re-look into the rule book? #DCvMI #WPLFinalSiddu Mulumudi?? (@siddums19) March 26, 2023
No ball or fair delivery? ?Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 26, 2023
However, fans didn't find the decision right and are criticising it on social media. They are blaming the umpire for Shafali's dismissal in a much-important match. Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
25 Mar 2023 06:30 IST | 01:00 GMT
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 198 runs
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
25 Mar 2023 17:30 IST | 12:00 GMT
West Indies beat South Africa by 3 wickets
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
24 Mar 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
25 Mar 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS