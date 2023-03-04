WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Suffer Big Blow After All-Rounder Deandra Dottin Ruled Out
Australian all-rounder Kim Garth has been picked up as Deandra Dottin's replacement by the Gujarat Giants.
New Delhi: Gujarat Giants have received a major blow ahead Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 opener after star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin was ruled out of the tournament as she cannot recover from a 'medical situation'.
Dottin, who had a base price of Rs 50 lakhs, was bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs 60 lakhs.
Australian Kim Garth has been picked up as a replacement. Garth, who made her international debut for Ireland, shifted base to Australia. She made her Australia debut against India on December 9, 2022. Garth joined the team on Friday.
? Another lioness from Down Under, @kim_garth joins our pride! ???#WPL #GujaratGiants #AdaniSportsline #Adani pic.twitter.com/vd9z6Ssp0i
Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) March 3, 2023
Gujarat Giants will be facing Mumbai Indians in the first-ever match of the WPL. The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 PM with toss at 7:00 PM IST but is now rescheduled at 8:00 PM with toss at 7:30 PM.
The WPL will feature five teams - Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians. The matches will be played across two venues in Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium.
Gujarat Giants Squad: Beth Mooney (Captain), Sneh Rana (Vice-Captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Kim Garth, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 3rd Test - TEST
01 Mar 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 03 Mar 2023
Australia beat India by 9 wickets
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
03 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
England beat Bangladesh by 132 runs
Argentina Vs Bahamas Live Cricket Score - Match 8 - ODI
02 Mar 2023 23:30 IST | 18:00 GMT
Argentina beat Bahamas by 42 runs
Nepal Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 4 - ODI
03 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 3 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS