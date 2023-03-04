WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants Suffer Big Blow After All-Rounder Deandra Dottin Ruled Out

Australian all-rounder Kim Garth has been picked up as Deandra Dottin's replacement by the Gujarat Giants.

New Delhi: Gujarat Giants have received a major blow ahead Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 opener after star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin was ruled out of the tournament as she cannot recover from a 'medical situation'. Gujarat Giants have received a major blow ahead Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 opener after star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin was ruled out of the tournament as she cannot recover from a 'medical situation'.

Dottin, who had a base price of Rs 50 lakhs, was bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs 60 lakhs.

Australian Kim Garth has been picked up as a replacement. Garth, who made her international debut for Ireland, shifted base to Australia. She made her Australia debut against India on December 9, 2022. Garth joined the team on Friday.

Gujarat Giants will be facing Mumbai Indians in the first-ever match of the WPL. The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 PM with toss at 7:00 PM IST but is now rescheduled at 8:00 PM with toss at 7:30 PM.

The WPL will feature five teams - Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians. The matches will be played across two venues in Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Beth Mooney (Captain), Sneh Rana (Vice-Captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Kim Garth, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil.