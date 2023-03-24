Advertisement
WPL 2023: Issy Wong Creates History After Taking First Ever WPL Hat-trick Against UP Warriorz - Watch
Issy Wong created history after taking the first-ever WPL hat-trick. She achieved this massive feat in the crucial play-off match. She ensured the spot in the WPL final for her team
Mumbai: Issy Wong created history after taking the first-ever WPL hat-trick. She achieved this massive feat in the crucial play-off match. She ensured the spot in the WPL final for her team as her spell helped Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians beat Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz by 72 runs.
Alyssa Healy won the toss and invited MI to bat first. Harmanpreet and company batting first managed to put 182 runs on the board with Nat Sciver-Brunt's blazing 72 runs knock that came in just 38 deliveries.
The star-studded UP Warrioz batting line-up was not yet considered out of the game. However, it changed once MI's bowling completely turned the tables on them. They lost their first three wickets by the 5th over itself on the score of 21 in the massive chase.
Pakistan have lost their 9th wicket in form of Naseem Shah. Now they are 9 down on the score of 80. Afghanistan bowling is completely dominating the game here. PAK 81/9 in 18
Issy Wong was the real hero of this victory as she completely decimated the UPW 's batting. In her hat-trick spell, she first dismissed Kiran Navigre, who was playing a great knock of 43 runs. She then dismissed Simran Shaikh and Sophie Ecclestone on the golden duck to pick the first-ever hat-trick of the Women's Premier League.
The hat-trick soon started trending on social media. Issy wong registered the spot for her side in the WPL final where they would clash against Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals on Sunday.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
WPL 2023: Issy Wong Creates History After Taking First Ever WPL Hat-trick Against UP Warriorz - Watch
MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL, Eliminator: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Women's Premier League, At Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
23 Mar 2023 14:00 IST | 08:30 GMT
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 10 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
23 Mar 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Netherlands by 1 run
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
22 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
Australia beat India by 21 runs
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
21 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
South Africa beat West Indies by 4 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS