WPL 2023: Issy Wong Creates History After Taking First Ever WPL Hat-trick Against UP Warriorz - Watch

Issy Wong created history after taking the first-ever WPL hat-trick. She achieved this massive feat in the crucial play-off match. She ensured the spot in the WPL final for her team

Mumbai: Issy Wong created history after taking the first-ever WPL hat-trick. She achieved this massive feat in the crucial play-off match. She ensured the spot in the WPL final for her team as her spell helped Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians beat Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz by 72 runs.

Alyssa Healy won the toss and invited MI to bat first. Harmanpreet and company batting first managed to put 182 runs on the board with Nat Sciver-Brunt's blazing 72 runs knock that came in just 38 deliveries.

The star-studded UP Warrioz batting line-up was not yet considered out of the game. However, it changed once MI's bowling completely turned the tables on them. They lost their first three wickets by the 5th over itself on the score of 21 in the massive chase.

Issy Wong was the real hero of this victory as she completely decimated the UPW 's batting. In her hat-trick spell, she first dismissed Kiran Navigre, who was playing a great knock of 43 runs. She then dismissed Simran Shaikh and Sophie Ecclestone on the golden duck to pick the first-ever hat-trick of the Women's Premier League.

The hat-trick soon started trending on social media. Issy wong registered the spot for her side in the WPL final where they would clash against Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals on Sunday.